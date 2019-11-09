Maren Morris Wanted to Have a Baby Girl

Maren Morris thought she was going to have a baby girl.



The 29-year-old singer is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Ryan Hurd, but has said she was convinced her first tot would be a girl, because she's "surrounded by women" in her daily life.



She said: "I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women. I have an affinity for them. There's women in my band, in my crew.







"I've never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I'm gonna have a girl 'cause I'm constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called 'GIRL'. And nope - the test said it was a boy!"



But although the gender of her tot won't be what she expected, she insists she's happy either way.

She added to Radio.com: "Honestly, I was so happy with either. But I've heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they're just like, 'They love their mothers forever!' "



The 'My Church' hitmaker commented on the irony of her baby's gender folloing her female-themed album 'GIRL' when she announced her pregnancy late last month.



She wrote on social media: "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the "GIRL"

headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. (sic)"

Ryan shared separate images from the same photoshoot - which included one of Maren on her own, and one of the pair gazing into each other's eyes - as he said he "cannot believe" he's set to become a father.



He wrote alongside the photos: "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life... (sic)"