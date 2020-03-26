'Marhaba.. Eat Shawerma'! Cesc Fàbregas Sends out HILARIOUS Advice to Lebanese People Over Coronavirus

Cesc Fàbregas, the French midfielder for Monaco, sent a message to Lebanese people, in solidarity over the spread of Coronavirus.

Lebanese model and wife of Fàbregas, Daniella Semaan, shared a video with her 2.8 million followers on Instagram of her teaching Cesc to send the message in Arabic.

Daniella captioned the video: "A message from my beloved husband to the Lebanese people (Behind the scenes. It just took us a few times)".

Cesc Fàbregas said in the video: "Marhaba, Cesc Fàbregas is with you. During this Coronavirus period, I want to ask all the Lebanese people to please stay at home because this is the only way for us to stop the virus from killing people".

And in Arabic, Fàbregas said: "Khalikom bel bait o kelo shawerma", which means: "Stay at home and eat shawerma".