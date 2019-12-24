Cesc Fàbregas Gets an Arabian Smooch From Spouse Daniella Semaan (Picture)

Who cares about snow? Their love is keeping us all warm!

Lebanese actress Daniella Semaan has recently shared a picture with her 2.7 million Instagram followers in which she appeared to be kissing her hunky Spanish footballer husband Cesc Fàbregas.

The lovebirds were wearing swimsuits in the middle of the snow as they shared a smooch.

The Lebanese actress captioned the romantic shot: "a warm kiss to kill the cold."

On the other hand Cesc Fàbregas shared a more family-friendly image of his wife Daniella and their three kids Lia, Leonardo and Capri, as they were swimming in a lake surrounded by the spectacular views of snow in Saint Moritz, Switzerland.

Fàbregas captioned the picture: "Family time. Best time of the year."