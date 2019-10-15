Mariah Carey Says She's Excited About Her Concert in Dubai

“Excited to perform in #Dubai for @Expo2020Dubai’s 1 Year To Go countdown on October 20th,” the star tweeted.





The Emirati star Hussain Al-Jassmi will also hit the stage to perform at the free-to-attend concert held at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, kick-starting the “One Year to Go” countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai.

In addition to the concert, free festivities are set to take place in every emirate from 5pm to 10pm, topped off by a projection on the Burj Khalifa, with a countdown moment at 8.20pm that will mark the precise time the next World Expo is set to launch on that day.