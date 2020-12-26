Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' Hits Biggest Single-day Stream

  1. Home
Published December 26th, 2020 - 07:27 GMT
Mariah Carey at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre LA Live. (shutterstock)
Pop star Mariah Carey is celebrating a new milestone for her holiday classic, "All I Want For Christmas."

Chart Data reported the 1994 song set a new record Thursday for the biggest single-day stream in Spotify history, with more than 17 million streams.


"WOW I know people think I'm making 'coin' (lil' secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I'm sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!" Carey tweeted Friday.

Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

