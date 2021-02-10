Mariam Hussein Takes Advantage of Hope Probe Mission to Uncover Her Daughter's Face for the First Time (Pictures)

Amira is one cute baby girl.

Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein has uncovered her daughter Amira's face for the first time since her birth, in a surprising move to the public.

Mariam shared a photo album of Amira with her 2.2 million followers on Instagram, and captioned it: 'You are such a positive, charming, and absolutely adorable daughter. I am so proud that I get to call you my daughter because no other person could ever hope to compare to you. Happy birthday to my perfect little girl!'

She added: 'Today is a historic day for us as Arabs because of the Hope Probe, and a historic day for me, because I gave birth to the most beautiful girl my eyes had seen."

Followers were surprised when Mariam showed her daughter's face, who has always been keen to hide it since her birth.

One fan asked Hussain: 'You said that you will never disclose her face?'

Mariam responded: 'I changed my mind with the new year.'

Mariam's daughter has caught the followers' attention, describing her as 'the moon' and that she looks like her mother.

One fan teased Mariam and mentioned Dunia Batma's incident of posting other babies pictures as her own.

She wrote: 'Is this really your daughter or are these stolen pictures too?! We don't believe everything we see now.'

In an indirect snub to Batma, Hussain responded: 'I don't need to steal others pictures because my daughter is the most beautiful one in the world.'