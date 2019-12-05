Maroon 5 Releases North America Tour Date

The tour will begin on May 30 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif., before wrapping up on September 9 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Dec. 13.
Leon Bridges will be a special guest on all stadium dates while Meghan Trainor will perform on all scheduled dates.
Maroon 5 released in October a music video for their latest single titled "Memories." The song is the band's first new track since 2018's "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B.
Here is the full list of dates for Maroon 5's 2020 North American tour
May 30 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 31 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 3 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
June 5 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
June 7 -- Austin, Texas at Austin360 Amphitheater
June 8 -- The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 10 -- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
June 13 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
June 14 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 16 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 18 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
June 19 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion
June 24 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park
June 25 -- Flushin, N.Y., at Citi Field
June 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 -- Toronto, Canada at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 4 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Aug. 6 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 8 -- Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome
Aug. 9 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 12 -- Edmonton, Canada at Rogers Place
Aug. 14 -- Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena
Aug. 15 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Aug. 19 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium
Aug. 24 -- Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center
Aug. 29 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1 -- Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 3 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 5 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 6 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 9 -- Hartford, Conn., at XFINITY Theatre
Sept.11 -- Bristwo, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 14 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 16 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.