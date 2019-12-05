Maroon 5 Releases North America Tour Date

The tour will begin on May 30 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif., before wrapping up on September 9 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.





Tickets go on sale for the general public on Dec. 13.

Leon Bridges will be a special guest on all stadium dates while Meghan Trainor will perform on all scheduled dates.

Maroon 5 released in October a music video for their latest single titled "Memories." The song is the band's first new track since 2018's "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B.

Here is the full list of dates for Maroon 5's 2020 North American tour

May 30 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 31 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 3 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

June 5 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

June 7 -- Austin, Texas at Austin360 Amphitheater

June 8 -- The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 10 -- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 13 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

June 14 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 16 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 18 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

June 19 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion

June 24 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

June 25 -- Flushin, N.Y., at Citi Field

June 27 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 -- Toronto, Canada at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 -- North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 4 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Chesapeake Energy Arena

Aug. 6 -- Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 8 -- Fargo, N.D., at Fargodome

Aug. 9 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 12 -- Edmonton, Canada at Rogers Place

Aug. 14 -- Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena

Aug. 15 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Aug. 19 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 24 -- Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center

Aug. 29 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1 -- Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 3 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 6 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 9 -- Hartford, Conn., at XFINITY Theatre

Sept.11 -- Bristwo, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 16 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre