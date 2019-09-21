Maroon 5 Unveils New Single 'Memories'

Maroon 5 is back with a new single.
The pop rock band returned Thursday with the song "Memories," its first new music in 2019.
"Memories" is a nostalgic and sentimental song that pays tribute to people who are no longer here.
"Here's to the ones that we got / Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not," frontman Adam Levine sings. "Toast to the ones here today / Toast to the ones that we lost on the way."
Levine discussed the song in a tweet Thursday.
"This song is for anyone who has ever experienced loss. In other words, this song is for all of us," he wrote.
Maroon 5 released its sixth studio album, Red Pill Blues, in November 2017. The album includes the singles "Don't Wanna Know," "Cold," "What Lovers Do," "Wait" and "Girls Like You."
