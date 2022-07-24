Marvel Phase 5 Timeline is Finally Here, Check Out all The Release Dates

Written by Lara Elayan

Phase 5 is finally here, tune in for the upcoming movies!

Marvel phase 5 brings the third Ant-Man and The Wasp movie: Quantumania

The movie will be released in February 17, 2023

Coming in second, Marvel will release another movie called the '' Secret Invasion''.

Secret Invasion is a new Disney plus series that features Nick Fury and Maria Hill where they approach an alien conflict such as Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos ( star in Captain Marvel).

The movie premiere is during the spring of 2023.

''Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 "will be the next hit of Marvel phase 5! With all the great seasons released, there's yet more to come.

The movie will dive into Rocket Racoon's tragic story and will get into Gamora's accumulation to her existence in the present as the leader of the Ravagers.

The movie will star on the 5th of May, 2023.

Three other movies will be released; The Marvels, Echo, and Loki season 2.

Echo and Loki will be released during the summer of 2023, and The Marvels will be released on July 23, 2023.

Riri Williams starring in Black Panther, will be taking a lead roll in the movie ''Iron Heart''.

It will be released during the fall of 2023.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The movie will be featured in Disney Plus where Kathryn Hahn from ''Wanda Invasion'' stole the show and is now starting her own series.

The release date is during winter of 2023.

Next series is Captain America: New World Order

Captain America's movies never fail to surprise us! And with the fourth movie coming in, buckle up for the new ride.

The movie premiere will be scheduled on the 3rd of May, 2024.

Coming in, before the last, Dare Devil: Born Again

It is another upcoming Disney+ series features Mark Miller's 'Born Again' arc.

The release schedule is in the spring of 2024.

Lastly, the excitement comes down on the last upcoming movie which will be released on July 26, 2024; the Thunderbolts.

It was suspected that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was up to devilish thoughts when she built her own team of Avengers.

We can't wait for more surprises Marvel!