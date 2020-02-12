Maryam Hussain Released From Jail!

Moroccan actress Maryam Hussain expressed her utmost gratitude to the sheikhs and leaders of UAE after her release from jail, explaining that they played a big role in getting her off the hook after she was sentenced to prison on charges of indecent assault.

Maryam sent a thank-you message via Instagram, saying: "If only my words of gratitude were enough to thank the leaders and sheikhs of the Emirates .. I swear to God, you are like a good tree whose origin is steady and its branches are in the sky. Even when burdened, you fulfill the needs of people anytime and anywhere, making the Emirates truly deserve the title of a virtuous state."

Hussain continued: "I also extend my sincere appreciation to the judiciary of the just and honest state, that would never deprive the people of their rights."

She concluded her speech, saying: "thanks to everyone, and sending my sincerest sentiments to my beloved Emirates and its great leaders."

The Dubai Court of Appeals ruled days ago on the innocence of Saleh Al Jasmi in the case of mutual insult and defamation with Maryam Hussain, while it ordered the imprisonment of the latter for one month, followed by deportation from the state.

UAE police arrested Maryam Hussain at the time to implement the ruling based on the Dubai Court accusing her of “indecent assault” over a video clip that showed her dancing with American singer Tyga at a UAE party.