. أخر إعلان خلاص! إسمع بقية أغاني ألبوم "الألبوم" عن طريق فودافون. في دلوقتي ٣ أغاني و الرابعة نازلة كمان كام يوم .. كلم #120* عشان تسمع الألبوم او ادخل على اللينك ده https://goo.gl/JE1Jsx #من_غيرك_مش_هتكمل #الالبوم_فين
A post shared by Massar Egbari (@massar.egbari) on Nov 13, 2018 at 9:52am PST
Massar Egbari Finally Release "El Album"
El Album, is here for all the die-hard fans of Massar Egbari to enjoy. (Source: massar.egbari - Instagram)
The album has a song called “Ka2en Fada2y” in collaboration with one of the top rap duos in Egypt, MTM! You can listen to the full album on Anghami right now. Massar Egbari will do two album launch performances this week; in Tap West this Wednesday and Tap East this Saturday! In a similar manner, they’re scheduled to perform the album in their hometown of Alexandria on the 7th of December at 4:30 PM and 8:00 PM, and the two concerts are already fully booked!
