MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46

Jock Zonfrillo who was a judge on MasterChef Australia died at the age of 46 according to his family.

In a statement shared by the chef's family, it became clear that he died in Melbourne, the statement says: "Our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend. With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday, "

And no cause of death was shared.

Zonfrillo's MasterChef Australia new season was supposed to air on Monday but after the news of the chef's death, the episode won't air this week.

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

MasterChef Australia will not air this week.



Celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver announced that he is in shock by the news and shared: "We had the best time working together for this year’s MasterChef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him!"

In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo.

"Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that, I was really grateful … Jock will be so very missed … I can’t believe I’m writing this……."