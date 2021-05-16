Matthew McConaughey Angers Fans by Wearing a Mask Alone in Nature

But the 51-year-old Oscar winner seems to have irked some of his fans after they reacted with puzzlement and occasional fury at him wearing a mask, despite new CDC guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to go mask-free in most indoor and outdoor circumstances.

The Dazed And Confused actor joins other stars who are continuing to mask up above and beyond the new guidelines.

Matthew stood dramatically atop a hollowed-out arch in his gorgeous photo, which included a wide-open vista behind him.

He was dressed casually for a hike with a white T-shirt and gray shorts, plus boots, a backpack and a hat and sunglasses to block out the sun.

He also sported a white mask over his face, despite no other people being anywhere near him.

That seemed to upset some people who took to the comments to tell him how to act alone in nature.

'Dang people are not gonna like that mask,' one sure wrote, before complimenting him for 'looking good.'

Another person felt that need to tell him to 'Pull that mask down dude,' to which one user replied, 'Do you tell him how to pick his nose also?'

Others suggested Matthew only wore the photo to ward off criticism from more vigilant mask wearers.

'Mate come on your miles from anyone there's no way you had your mask on for the whole hike but felt the need to put it on for the photo in case some idiot called you out [sic],' wrote one fan.

'Dude, why are you wearing mask out there [sic]? Just enjoy nature on behalf of all of us! Please,' whined another person.

Matthew would have been able to be unmasked out in nature even before the newest CDC guidance, which came as a shock to some and left critics worried it might provide an excuse for unvaccinated people to go maskless in indoor public spaces while pretending to be vaccinated.

Regardless of his personal stance on masks, Matthew has been advocating for more Americans, and especially Texans, to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last month, he interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Their conversation focused on misinformation and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines that have been fed to some Americans, particularly through Facebook and other social media platforms.

In reality, the vaccines are incredibly safe and extremely effective at preventing one from getting Covid-19.

Even the rare person who does contract the illness after being fully vaccinated is likely to have a much milder course and is less likely to require hospitalization.

Like Matthew, many other celebrities have been weighing whether or not to keep masking up, though local mask mandates continue to be more stringent in many parts of the country.

In New York City on Friday, singer Olivia Rodrigo continued to stay masked while wearing a graphic dress over a black sweater and black sneakers.

Though the state allows people to go unmasked when outdoors, New York City recommends that people continue to wear masks outdoors due to the city's density.

But on the West Coast, Patrick Schwarzenegger was mask-free while taking a call and walking down a street in LA.

He hasn't shared if he's vaccinated yet, but he was well away from other people, and the CDC's current guidance allows unvaccinated people to go unvaccinated when they're able to socially distance outdoors.

Lori Harvey opted for a black mask while wearing a tied off white T-shirt to expose one shoulder and a set of figure-hugging black leggings.

Although she was socially distanced, she was heading to a Pilates class that would likely require her to require a mask based on LA's current mandate.

But after she finished up her class, she was ready to go without as she showed off a lovely smile.

Ashley Graham was also seen maskless after finishing up a class at the same location.

She wore a plain black shirt with black leggings and black Adidas sandals.

Rumer Willis opted to go above and beyond as she left her Pilates session.

She was the picture of spring in a green floral dress and a green cardigan with tall green striped socks and kelly green high-top sneakers.

Sofia Boutella was among the stars playing it safe. She wore a pale pink mask with a floral crop top and black sweatpants as she headed to her workout.

Los Angeles is currently more restrictive than the CDC when it comes to indoor mask wearing for vaccinated people, and it will be at least a week before rules can even be changed, according to TimeOut.