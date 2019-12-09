Maya Nehme Puts Her Plastic-Like Derriere on Display for Instagram Fans! (Picture)

It's all about fitness for Maya Nehme!
Former Star Academy contestant and fitness enthusiast Maya Nehme has shared a new picture to her 335K Instagram followers to promote her training programs.
The Lebanese beauty used a picture from a previous fitness championship contest, where she put her derriere on display, sporting a sparkling pink bikini and silver sandals.
Maya captioned her photo:
"Order your online ( Gym or home ) training program and score yourself a nutrition online diet plan guide to accelerate your results!
These plans are perfect if you WANT to learn from me and TRAIN like me and if you are READY to start seeing some results!"
