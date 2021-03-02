'Meetings Are in Secretariats'! Sadeq Al-Sabah Responds to Nicole Saba Following Her Furious Statements About Al-Hayba

Nicole Saba has stated that she was disappointed with Al-Hayba production company, Al-Sabah Brothers.

Producer Sadeq Al-Sabah broke his silence to respond to Nicole Saba's furious statements.

Sadeq agreed with some of Nicole's revelations, such as signing with her to take on the leading role in Al-Hayba's second and third seasons, but practically she only participated in the second season.

However, Sadeq decided not to respond to other parts of Nicole's interview.

His response came as a tweet where he wrote: 'My dear Nicole Saba, your appearance made me happy ... You were right about some of what you mentioned about signing with us two seasons of Al-Hayba.'

Sadeq Al-Sabah continued: 'But I will not talk about our point of view as a company before and after the agreement, and before and after airing the show, because simply meetings are in secretariats. Until we meet again.'