Megan Fox reveals she never ever loved her body

ALBAWABA - Megan Fox shared she has body dysmorphia.

Actress Megan Fox opened up about body insecurities in a new interview, where she opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

Body dysmorphia is a mental disorder that is characterized by the obsessive idea that some aspects of the body parts are extremely flawed, and the person does their best to hide it or fix it.

Fox shared that she does not see herself the way, other people see her, "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever." She told Sports Illustrated.

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, 'But I should look this way'. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged."

Megan Fox photographed by Greg Swales for Sports Illustrated pic.twitter.com/T6ilrU5RZD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 16, 2023

Fox admitted that she was nervous to do the swimsuit photoshoot: "Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so we’ll see if it pans out for me."

"What I most want people to know is that I’m a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast."

The actress went on to talk about how she does not understand why people are obsessed with her “short” thumbs.

"I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs," she said. "They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?"

Source: Twitter

"It’s known in palmistry as a ‘murderer’s thumb.’ Because they say the shorter this area from the knuckle to the tip of the finger is especially the thumb correlates to how short your temper is." She explained.

“I think I have tons of other flaws that are way more interesting than my thumbs. I don’t know why people focus on that,” she said. “I don’t know.”