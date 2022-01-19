Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Was Designed to 'Hurt' When Removed

Machine Gun Kelly customized Megan Fox's engagement ring with 'thorns'.

The singer who proposed last Tuesday, popped the question with a two-stone heart shaped engagement ring of his and Megan's birthstones.

And Kelly recently revealed that the ring's band 'actually has thorns' so that if she tries to take it off, its going to hurt, 'love is pain' he added.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”

The ring's designer Stephen Webster told Vogue: “He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. He fed me lots of material in an almost lyrical form.”

The jeweler also said that Kelly provided him with “possibly the most romantic story I have had to work with.”

Megan announced the engagement news on her Instagram where she revealed that 'we drank each other’s blood' after he proposed under a banyan tree, the same spot where they previously had 'asked for magic' in June 2020.

Kelly has never been married before but does co-parent a 12-year-old daughter called Casie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Megan meanwhile shares three sons of her own - Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five - with her sizzling ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

She filed for divorce from Brian in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences, but she was back with him and pregnant with Journey the following year.