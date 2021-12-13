Megan Thee Stallion Graduates College With Health Administration Degree

Megan Thee Stallion , 26, graduated Saturday afternoon from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.

Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy," she shared on Twitter.

"This award has not been given out often, or it has not been given out to many. That is why it remains a very special part of our congressional district," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said as she presented the award to Megan,

"When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history."

"The hero award is wrapped up in humanitarianism. It means that you have exhibited humanity and you have helped without asking," Lee added.

The rapper shared pictures of herself wearing a cap and gown and holding up her Texas Southern University diploma along with the caption, “#MeganTheeGraduate WE DID IT HOTTIES.”

She previously told PEOPLE about wanting to get the degree despite her rapid success in the music industry. Megan was inspired by her late mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after suffering from brain cancer.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan said back in June 2020.

She also opened up about losing her grandmother not long after her mom.

"I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed," she added. "My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."