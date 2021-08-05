Meghan Markle Reveals First Photo of Her Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The clip features the Duchess of Sussex chatting on a video call while sitting at a desk.

In the video of Meghan is having a conversation with actress Melissa McCarthy, there is a quick moment where the camera quickly shows a glimpse of multiple framed photos.

Her dog can also been seen in the clip, sitting on a bed on the floor behind Meghan's chair.

Meghan Markle has teamed up with Melissa McCarthy to promote a special initiative on her 40th birthday 🎂



The hilarious video also features a cameo from Prince Harry 😂 #40x40 pic.twitter.com/3SpmbhJKvi — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) August 4, 2021

The video was Meghan's first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter Lilibet.

The royal baby was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilibet, while her middle name is a tribute to grandmother Princess Diana.

To mark her 40th birthday, Meghan has launched 40×40, a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women affected by the COVID-19 pandemic going back to work.

“In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth,” Meghan wrote in a release posted on Archewell