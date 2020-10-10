Meghan McCain Loves Being a Mom, Saying It's the Best Thing Ever

New mom Meghan McCain is celebrating the joys of motherhood.

The 35-year-old television personality discussed Liberty Sage, her newborn daughter with Ben Domenech, and reflected on the death of her father, John McCain, in an Instagram post Thursday.

The View co-host said motherhood has surpassed her expectations and is the "best thing" she's done in her life.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," McCain wrote.

"Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body," she added. "She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

McCain voiced her gratitude for Domenech, whom she married in November 2017, and their family.



"Thank you to my love Ben for giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together. I love our little family and have never felt so blessed, present and grateful," she said.

McCain said baby Liberty has made her feel complete in the wake of her dad's death in August 2018.

"This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing...." she said. "Thank you to all who have respected my protectiveness, boundaries and privacy during pregnancy and now first steps into motherhood."

Former View co-host Abby Huntsman and U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard were among those to voice their support for McCain in the comments.

"Beautifully said mama! She's the luckiest little angel," Huntsman wrote.

"Thank you for sharing your heart with all of us!" Gabbard said.

McCain gave birth to Liberty in September. She previously experienced a miscarriage in 2019.

"I think everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, emotional, mental strength to get here. I think, like a lot of women, it wasn't a straight line," McCain said on The View in March.

McCain confirmed on Watch What Happens Live in August that she will return to The View after her baby's birth.