Mel B Can Be Very 'Shy' When it Comes to Love

Mel B is a "real romantic".

The 44-year-old star insists she isn't as "loud and scary" as people think from her Spice Girls persona and she can be very "shy" when it comes to love.





She said: "I think people always think of me as loud and scary but, actually, I'm a real romantic. I like to be treated like a lady. I have never had a one night stand and believe it or not, I can be very shy."

Mel - who has children Phoenix, 20, Angel, 12, and Madison, eight, from previous relationships - loves to stay fit as she thinks it's vital for her physical and mental health, but she insisted she never goes out to try and look good for a man.

She added: "I think the mind and body are connected, and if you feel in a good place mentally, it has a big effect on how you feel physically. I don't work out thinking I must have my body in shape for a man - I want to look good and feel good for myself. I've been through an awful lot on the past 12 years and I really do feel like I'm in a much better place physically and mentally."

After splitting from her husband Stephen Belafonte - who she accused of abusing her - in 2017, Mel is happy to be back in the UK and have reconnected with her family.

She shared: "I'm just enjoying being a mum, raising my kids back home in Leeds. I've been spending time to really connect back with my family, friends and myself."

The '2 Become 1' singer was recently romantically linked with hairdresser Rory McPhee and she admitted she can't keep it quiet when there's someone significant in her personal life.

Despite claims she's had an on/off romance with Rory for two years, she told Closer magazine: "I've been single for the last three years. When I'm ready to date, I'm sure everyone will know about it."