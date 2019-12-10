Mel B Takes Her Lovers to an STD Clinic Before Sleeping With Them

The Spice Girls star has said it's "important" to talk to sexual partners about sexually transmitted diseases, and admitted she often accompanies her lovers to the clinic to get the all clear before they jump into bed together.





She said: "I do think it's important to have that conversation before you have sex with them. I've done it.



"You'd be surprised if it's just part of the conversation how willing and able that conversation's outcome ends up being.



"I've been out on the however-many date, and I can see it's heading down that area, and I've gone, 'Let's go to the clinic together and get it done'."



Mel, 44, also advocated for safe sex, saying she "always" keep condoms in her bag.



Speaking on her 'Truth Flirts' podcast - which she hosts in partnership with dating app Badoo - she added: "I'm single, I always have condoms in my bag. Not in my immediate backpack but I will have them if I know I'm going to be going somewhere."



Meanwhile, Mel - who has three daughters, 18-year-old Phoenix, 12-year-old Angel, and eight-year-old Madison - recently spoke about how "cringey" she found discussing safe sex with her eldest daughter.



The 'Wannabe' hitmaker sat down with her Phoenix two years ago to talk about "safe sex and contraception", and said the teenager was confused as none of her friends had spoken to their own mothers about the information, which "terrified" Phoenix "to her core".



Mel explained: "When Phoenix was about 16, I was like, we need to sit down and have a word about safe sex and contraception, and she was like what? And I think all her other friends had never even had that conversation with their mothers. I'm so glad, as cringey as it was, I was very to the point, I told her about boys' intentions, or the main intentions of boys at that age. We spoke about contraception thoroughly, about condoms, what happens when you don't use a condom, which I think terrified her to her core."