Mel Gibson is to Direct a Remake of 'The Wild Bunch'

Gibson is also set to star in upcoming thriller movie 'War Pigs' (Source: Twocoms / Shutterstock )

Mel Gibson will direct a remake of 'The Wild Bunch'.



The 'Hacksaw Ridge' helmer is co-writing the script with Bryan Bagby for the forthcoming Western film, a reboot of the 1969 Sam Peckinpah-directed classic which starred William Holden, Ernest Borgnine and Robert Ryan.



According to Deadline, Gibson will also executive produce the Warner Bros. motion picture.





The original 'Wild Bunch' movie told the story of a group of outlaws who are looking for one final score before industry changes affect the American West in 1913.



The movie was controversial when it was first released because it was considered too violent by some, but the film was later praised for its multi-angle and slow-motion images.



Peckinpah, Walon Green and Roy N. Sickner's script was also nominated for Best Screenplay at the Academy Awards, and the music was up for Best Original Score.



Gibson is also set to star opposite Colin Farrell in upcoming thriller movie 'War Pigs', which will see a group of disillusioned former Marines head out on one last mission to get revenge on the cartel that murdered their colleague and stole their drug money.



The Hollywood legend is said to be trying to squeeze the film into his schedule before he returns to helm the World War II picture 'Destroyer'.



What's more, the in-demand 62-year-old star is also being eyed for an acting role in 'The Six Billion Dollar Man', where he could appear opposite Mark Wahlberg.



Wahlberg is keen to get his pal Gibson on board for the project - a big screen adaptation of the 1970s TV series - after the pair worked together on the Paramount comedy 'Daddy's Home 2' in 2017, where they played father and son.