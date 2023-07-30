Melhem Zein steps in for reconciliation between CZN Burak and his father

ALBAWABA - Melhem Zein tried to reconcile chef CZN Burak and his father, Ismail Özdemir.

Ismail Özdemir revealed the news and said that Lebanese singer Melhem Zain wanted to fix the problems between Özdemir and Burak after accusations of fraud.

Earlier it has been claimed that Özdemir sold his son's name and properties to a foreign businessman, and the father denied the news and stated that CZN Burak is broke and lost all of his properties, and for publicity, he decided to blame it on his father.

Özdemir confirmed that he had asked the Lebanese singer not to involve himself in the matter. He explained: " Melhem Zein is my friend of 15 years, and he is a beloved artist in Turkey and in the world, and Melhem wanted to intervene but I asked him not to."

Özdemir added that the donations and help Burak offered during Turkey's earthquake were just a way for him to show off in front of his fans, but at the same time, the father added that his son is a person who likes to help people.

Ismail went on to talk about the health updates on his son revealing that he was not sick but underwent Gastric Band Surgery and did not tell the public to avoid the drama.