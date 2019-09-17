Home to some of Dubai’s biggest chefs and culinary concepts, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is known for its innovative dining destinations. Starting 8 September, the district is putting together an elevated experience of local flavours during Off The Menu – The Emirati Edition.



Four handpicked chefs and leading restaurants are joining forces to curate a special fusion menu for this food festival. Every two weeks, a different restaurant will collaborate with an Emirati chef for a week-long special dining experience.

Date 08 September - 13 November 2019 Category Experiences , Lifestyle Venue Dubai International Financial Centre Website https://www.difc.ae/events/off-menu/