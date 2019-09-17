Home to some of Dubai’s biggest chefs and culinary concepts, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is known for its innovative dining destinations. Starting 8 September, the district is putting together an elevated experience of local flavours during Off The Menu – The Emirati Edition.
Four handpicked chefs and leading restaurants are joining forces to curate a special fusion menu for this food festival. Every two weeks, a different restaurant will collaborate with an Emirati chef for a week-long special dining experience.
|Date
|08 September - 13 November 2019
|Category
|Experiences , Lifestyle
|Venue
|Dubai International Financial Centre
|Website
|https://www.difc.ae/events/off-menu/
