Published September 17th, 2019 - 05:30 GMT
Four handpicked chefs and leading restaurants are joining forces
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Food Concept

Home to some of Dubai’s biggest chefs and culinary concepts, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is known for its innovative dining destinations. Starting 8 September, the district is putting together an elevated experience of local flavours during Off The Menu – The Emirati Edition.

Four handpicked chefs and leading restaurants are joining forces to curate a special fusion menu for this food festival. Every two weeks, a different restaurant will collaborate with an Emirati chef for a week-long special dining experience.

Date 08 September - 13 November 2019
Category Experiences , Lifestyle
Venue Dubai International Financial Centre
Website https://www.difc.ae/events/off-menu/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright Â© 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

