Mert ramazan demir breaks his silence over Afra break up

ALBAWABA - Mert Ramazan Demir responds to the news of his on-and-off romance with Afra Saraçoğlu.

Turkish media waited outside Turkish actor Mert Ramazan Demir's location in Cihangir until 4:00 am in the morning to get a statement on his relationship with actress Afra Saraçoğlu.

It has been rumored that the two co-stars who both star in Yalı Çapkını have been dating since June of 2023 and rumors were confirmed when they were spotted making out during a romantic getaway in Göcek.

The paparazzi images from the vacation show the couple swimming in the sea waters, and not afraid to show some PDA in public, pictures of the intimate moment quickly went viral on social media.

a few months after their public appearance as a couple, it has been rumored that the Turkish stars went their separate ways.

In July, Saraçoğlu got asked about the make-out session she had with her then-rumored boyfriend Mert Ramazan Demir.

As Afra Saraçoğlu was spotted at the airport on her way to Italy to spend time with her family, she got interrupted by journalists who had lots of questions about her new romance with Mert Ramazan Demir.

Saraçoğlu dodged the journalists' questions and replied "You know I don't like to talk about my personal life!" and the actress refused to confirm her relationship with the actor.

Now, in Cihangir Demir was asked about the relationship, the 25-year-old actor replied: "Don't ask me brother, now is not a good time."

The Turkish actor was allegedly angry as he answered the press.

