ALBAWABA - Mert Ramazan Demir's nephew dies.

While Turkish actor, Mert Ramazan Demir was enjoying his vacation in Lisbon, Portugal, he received the devastating news that his brother's child had died.

In the past weeks, Demir found out that he will soon be an uncle, however, the happy news did not last long after his older brother Zafer Demir and his Sebnem Demir announced that the baby's heart stopped before his birth.

Zafer and his wife shared a post on Instagram announcing the news saying: "I always wanted to come here with good news, but unfortunately, we are not always lucky. On Saturday we found out that our baby's heart stopped beating."

"We are sure that you all understand that this an extremely sensitive time for us, and as we always say, god has other plans for us."