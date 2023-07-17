Mert Yazıcıoğlu and Dilan Çiçek Deniz break up

ALBAWABA - Mert Yazıcıoğlu and Dilan Çiçek Deniz split up months after dating.

It has been reported that Dilan Çiçek Deniz unfollowed Mert Yazıcıoğlu on social media, and Turkish media confirmed that this is a sign of a breakup.

However, despite all the rumors and gossip, the Turkish couple did not confirm the rumors yet.

After the rumored breakup, Deniz posted an Instagram story where she showed that she was listening to "I'm Free," a song by The Soup Dragons.

Dilan Çiçek Deniz is a Turkish actress, model, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Turkey 2014 while Mert Yazıcıoğlu is a famous Turkish actor known for his role in Love 101, and Karagül.

