Meryem Uzerli Turns up The Heat in New Instagram Pictures

Meryem Uzerli shared with her 7.3 million Instagram followers a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

The actress showed off her photogenic skills in different blazers one with every color, Uzerli wore orange, red, green, purple, pink and more colors as she posed in front of the camera in various positions.

The pictures were taken for Maison Novague which is an international fashion and lifestyle company, the company's website also updated pictures used on the web page as they added a picture from Uzerli's photoshoot as their background.

Fethi Karaduman is the photographer who took the photos, Karaduman is a Turkish photographer who specialises commercial, fine-art and in portrait photography, Fethi also was the Chief Editor of Photography for Magazine 46.