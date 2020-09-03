Meryl Streep Donates $25,000 to The Victims of Beirut's Explosion

US actress Meryl Streep has donated $25,000 to support victims of the Aug. 4 Beirut explosion, which killed at least 190 people and injured thousands.
The Oscar-winning star donated to Kafa, a non-governmental Lebanese organization that aims to eliminate gender-based violence and exploitation in the country.
Kafa took to Twitter to thank the 71-year-old actress for her support.
Thank u #MerylStreep for ur generous contribution to Kafa’s relief work supporting women who lost their houses,or have been injured/traumatized as a result of Beirut explosion.— KAFA 🚫 Violence & Exploitation (@KAFALebanon) August 31, 2020
Your contribution with 25000$ is not but an additional proof of ur support of women’s rights pic.twitter.com/pZ33syE2XO
“Thank you Meryl Streep for your generous contribution to Kafa’s relief work supporting women who lost their houses, or have been injured (and) traumatized as a result of the Beirut explosion,” read their tweet. “Your contribution with $25,000 is… additional proof of your support of women’s rights.”
Streep is among a long list of A-list celebrities who have pledged support for the hundreds of thousands left homeless due to the explosion, including The Weeknd, Keanu Reeves, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and more.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.