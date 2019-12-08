Mia Khalifa: This Is the Last Time My A** Looks Like a Shape That’s Not “Flapjack”! (Video)

Sports commentator and ex-porn star of Lebanese origins Mia Khalifa has published a new video on Instagram of her latest workout at the gym.

She captioned the video:

"In case you were wondering what it looks like to do Lagree with zero weight resistance. Shoutout to @superbinx for compromising her form to get this video of the first and last time my ass looks like a shape that’s not “flapjack”."

Khalifa is currently trying out wedding dresses to pick out her favorite gown, as she will be getting married to her chef fiance Robert Sandberg in mid 2020.