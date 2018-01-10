You Can Get a Mia Khalifa Sex Doll for Just $7,500

Would you buy a full-body Mia Khalifa replica in order to spice up your sex life?(Image: Al Bawaba)

What do you get when you cross one of the world’s most popular (ex) pornstars and the latest trend in adult entertainment?

You guessed it! A Mia Khalifa sex doll.

So what do you get for your money? A full size replica of Mia Khalifa, including a detailed face and accurate...eh...body parts.

“A Mia Khalifa custom doll would be about $7,500, for face and body [...] they wanted the exact dimensions, a full recreation.”

“I’ve gotten two requests for Mia Khalifa dolls. We started the process for one person on that, and the other one stopped at the price point,” Bryan told Al Bawaba.

Speaking to Al Bawaba from the poolside of a stunning villa in equally stunning Florida sunshine, Bryan, founder of SiliconWives.com , revealed that a number of people have approached him looking for a full body sex doll replica of Lebanese-American (ex) pornstar Mia Khalifa.

The sex doll industry is booming, and contrary to popular belief, it’s not just lonely old men buying these silicon wives. Worldwide, both men and women are flocking to spice up their sex lives with ultra-realistic silicon sex toys.

It is believed that the first sex dolls appeared in the 17th century. Lacking excitement (and women) during long voyages, Dutch sailors would fashion masturbation dolls in order to fulfil their sexual needs. Think of a seductive scarecrow, all dressed up and pretty.

While in Japan, sex dolls are still commonly referred to as “Dutch Wives,” things have developed since then. Some sex doll manufacturers boast the use of the latest artificial intelligence in their silicon women (and men!), with some dolls able to make noises, respond to touch and even play a more active role in any intercourse by moving body parts.

Over at Silicon Wives, Bryan has seen numerous requests for custom dolls.

“Most of the customization work we get is guys looking for specific body dimensions, or a custom face,” he said.

“People like celebrity lookalikes and pornstar lookalikes [...] some people wanted something that looked like their wife, or someone they used to know, stuff like that.”

He says that there are very few limits as to what can be created for a client. There is a strict no children policy (all dolls must clearly look over 18), and some requests for supersize dolls cannot be fulfilled simply due to the size of the moulds.

But other than that, it's fair game.