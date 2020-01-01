Mia Khalifa Welcomes 2020 in the Bathtub.. With Sexy Lingerie & Fiance Having to Poop! Watch

They celebrated their engagement in the bathtub, and now they are welcoming the new year from the bathtub as well.
Ex porn star from Lebanese origins Mia Khalifa shared a new photo with her 18.5 million followers from her lastest shoots.
The now-sports-commentator wore a sexy red lingerie as she layed down in the tub, covered with red roses and her fiance Robert Sandberg giving her a smooch.
As romantic as the scene was, Khalifa told the reality of that moment, by captioning the image:
"I’d lie and say he set this up to be romantic, but in reality he crashed my shoot to ask when we were done in the bathroom cause he had to poop".
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)