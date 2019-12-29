Sex for Better Future? Robert Sandberg Opens up About Fiancée Mia Khalifa's Porn Career

Mia Khalifa, the Lebanese-American ex porn actress, has become the topic of discussion on social media after she was ranked as the number one porn star according to Porn Hub, Aljaras reported.

Mia, who sparked controversy as an Arab who is proud to be a porno star, is engaged to chef Robert Sandberg and currently resides with him in Miami.

Robert opened up about his opinion of his fiancée's former job, confirming that he views it as a legitimate profession and said it was a decision Khalifa made to sacrifice for her future.

It is reported that Khalifa speaks Arabic and has a tattoo on her body that carries words from the Lebanese national anthem. However, her family in Lebanon has rejected her.