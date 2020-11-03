Michael B. Jordan Sports a T-Shirt With Arabic Writing ... What Did It Say?

Americans are voting.

American actor Michael B. Jordan creatively wanted to confirm to his fans that he voted in the 2020 elections.

Instead of writing a casual tweet or posting a video on Instagram stories, the Black Panther star has conveyed the message by wearing a bright yellow t-shirt with 'I voted' stickers in multiple languages written all over it.

Arabic was one of the languages Jordan chose to say that he voted in "Ana Intakhabet" written in Arabic letters "أنا انتخبت".

In the middle of the t-shirt a huge sticker of the two names "Biden Harris" was printed.

Michael captioned the picture: "I VOTED 🗳

Less than 48 hrs to go ‼️— drop off your ballot or visit http://iwillvote.com for more info."

United States 59th quadrennial presidential election will take place today on November 3, 2020 to elect the 47th president of the country.