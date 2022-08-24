Michael Jackson's Nephew Taj Fumes With Rolling Stone as They Name Harry Styles the "New King of Pop"

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2022 - 09:02 GMT
Highlights
Harry Styles' new title causes Social media fuss

Harry Styles has been getting super successful to the point where Rolling Stone has named him the 'New King of Pop', and not many people are happy with the new title including the Original King of Pop, Michael Jackson's nephew Taj.

On the 22nd of August, American monthly magazine Rolling Stone released the October/November cover issue of it U.K edition, and on the cover was Harry Styles. 

On the cover, Harry wore pink boxers, white fur coat, and can be seen holding a birthday cake. the title read: 'How the new King of Pop set the music world flame.'

And for as long as Michael Jackson lived, his title is known to be 'The King of Pop', and responding to Rolling Stones' latest issue, Michael Jackson's nephew Taj, stepped up to the magazine and expressed his views on the matter. 

"There is no new King of Pop," he wrote. "You don't own the title @RollingStone, and you didn't earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice."

He added: ''The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.''

Most Twitter users agreed with Taj Jackson, as they also expressed their dissatisfaction with the 'new title'. 

One user said: "can't be King of Pop with 2 albums.", another wrote: 'being called the ‘new king of pop’ while not even being close to what michael jackson was is sick' 

Scroll down to read tweets that shared their point of view on the latest Rolling Stones issue. 

 


