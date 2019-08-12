Mike Posner is Recovering After Rattlesnake Bite

The 'Cooler Than Me' hitmaker was on an epic trek across America when he had to been airlifted to hospital after being bitten by the deadly reptile.





Sharing his progress, he wrote on Instagram: "From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom. I'm on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity. HUGE shout outs to Stephanie, Fergie, Bo, Angie, Eddie, mike, dr black, dr van Birmingham, dr Gordon, dr Shapiro, Natalie, carol, Megan, Jeremy, and my whole family in ICU. Molly and her husband from PT are gonna come help me walk again tomorrow. KEEP GOING. (sic)"

And in a separate post, he added: "I knew walking across America was going to be dangerous. I knew I could die doing it. I still might. So don't feel sorry for me. I'm proud I'm in this hospital after chasing my dream and not sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I'm proud of this pain. If you understand this message, do not leave me sympathy comments, just write KEEP GOING. (sic)"



Mike revealed his misfortune on Thursday (08.08.19) and feels blessed that medics managed to get the anti-venom inside him "in time".



He wrote on Instagram: "Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got bit by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses) ... I'll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven't had those in a while Hahahaha! Can't wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!! (sic)"