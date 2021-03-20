Mike Rowe to Join 'Dirty Jobs'

Reality TV star, podcaster, author and essential-worker advocate Mike Rowe said he is returning to host new episodes of the docu-series Dirty Jobs.

"As birthday presents go, this was a pretty good one. I'll let you all know how things progress. We shot all week in Georgia and Florida. I'm pleased to report that everything still works, mostly. On the other hand, everything is sore... Mike

"PS. Yes, those are jellyfish. And they are delightfully disgusting," Rowe, who turned 59 on Thursday, said in a Facebook post Friday.



Accompanying the message was a photo of Rowe smiling as he stood knee-deep in a pile of jellyfish.

Discovery confirmed production is underway on the new season of Dirty Jobs. It is expected to air later this year.

The show first ran on the network from 2005 to 2013, and was rebooted last summer as the limited series Dirty Jobs: Row'd Trip amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every now and then, the headlines catch up to a TV show and make it relevant in ways that no one imagined. With essential work in the news, it's impossible not to think of Dirty Jobs, and for the last year, people have asked me every day if the show would make a comeback. Today, I'm happy to say the answer is yes. In other words, just when I thought I was out, they sucked me back in!" Rowe said in a news release.