Mike Tyson Now Uses a Wheelchair For Transportation

On Tuesday, former boxer Mike Tyson was seen getting wheeled around in a wheelchair around Miami International Airport.

Mike sported a while Nike polo shirt, white shorts and white sneakers.

The 56-year-old heavyweight legend has been suffering with a 'sciatica flare-up' which could happen when a person lifts heavyweight or bad posture, Sciatica is a medical condition where an individual feels pain radiating from the sciatic nerve.

This nerve begins in the lumbar spine (lower back) and runs down to the legs.

In July, he was spotted walking with a cane while in New York City.

It was revealed that Mike Tyson has actually quit boxing due to his medical issue, which lead to him being bed-bound for almost two weeks.

And recently, Tyson has made a statement saying that he thinks he might be dying very soon, his words were shared to a trauma and addiction therapist.

He said: 'We are all gonna die one day, of course, Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, "Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon".'

By Alexandra Abumuhor