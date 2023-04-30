Mila Kunis to play Fantastic 4's The Thing?

ALBAWABA - Mila Kunis will allegedly star in Fantastic 4, and is rumored to play the role of The Thing.

A movie insider on Twitter, with the username @MyTimeToShone shared: "They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them."

In Fantastic 4, The Thing, or Ben Grimm is a giant orange rock figure who fights crime alongside Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman and the Human Torch.

The rumors are yet to be confirmed.