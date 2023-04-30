  1. Home
  Mila Kunis to play Fantastic 4's The Thing?

Mila Kunis to play Fantastic 4's The Thing?

Published April 30th, 2023 - 10:40 GMT
Mila Kunis to play Fantastic 4's The Thing?
The rumors are yet to be confirmed. 

ALBAWABA - Mila Kunis will allegedly star in Fantastic 4, and is rumored to play the role of The Thing.

That 70's Show star Mila Kunis will reportedly star in the new Fantastic 4 movie, and Twitter is claiming that the actress will play the movie's character, The Thing also known as: Ben Grimm. 

A movie insider on Twitter, with the username @MyTimeToShone shared: "They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them."

In Fantastic 4, The Thing, or Ben Grimm is a giant orange rock figure who fights crime alongside Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman and the Human Torch.

The rumors are yet to be confirmed. 

