Miley Cyrus Almost Goes TOPLESS as she Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction in New Years Eve's Show

The 'Malibu' singer hosted a New Years eve party on NBC, where she rocked a two piece silver outfit, however, Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction but handled it smoothly.

The singer lost a part of her silver top white performing her song 'Party in The U.S.A'' while her top was slowly falling she grabbed it in place, turned her back to the crowed and walked off the stage while she and her backup singer kept singing .

Miley Cyrus starting off 2022 with a bang @ChicksInTheOff pic.twitter.com/WcLy1aY5Hs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2022

Cyrus did not miss a beat and quickly returned to the stage in a red blazer she wore earlier in the show.

Miley handled the situation smoothly and humorly as she slightly changed up the lyrics of the song, "Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Cyrus sang, "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she added.

"Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," Cyrus said at the end of the night. "We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."

Later that night, co-host Pete Davidson took away some of the pressure Miley experienced "I heard we may have had a boob slip," Davidson said. "So, in solidarity, here's my boobies." The 28-year-old standup comedian then proceeded to lift his shirt up and expose his chest.