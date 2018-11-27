Miley Cyrus Is Feeling Better Than Ever Before

Cyrus is is currently preparing to release new music (Source: JStone - Shutterstock)

Miley Cyrus "feels at the top of her game".

The 26-year-old singer is currently preparing to release new music and a source close to the American star has revealed she's feeling better than ever before.

The insider teased: "Miley's new sound is something a little more organic. She loved the pop, but she went for a more mature sound and sophistication in her new music."

Miley has already explored different sounds during her career, and she's currently feeling hugely positive about her return to the music scene.

The actor-turned-singer has wiped her Instagram clean of all but three posts, which hint at an upcoming collaboration with Mark Ronson.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Miley has always been great at reinventing herself. She feels at the top of her game."

Miley - who is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth - recently lost her house in Malibu due to the California wildfires.

The chart-topping singer tweeted at the time: "Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. (sic)"

Despite the devastation, Miley tried to dwell on the positives she could take from the situation.

She wrote: "My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.

"I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department! (sic)"

Liam posted a photograph of their burnt home on Twitter, and he also encouraged his followers to donate to the Malibu Foundation, which provides emergency relief assistance.

The Australian actor wrote on the platform: "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.

"To help: http://themalibufoundation.org & @happyhippiefdn (sic)"