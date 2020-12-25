Miley Cyrus Goes Little Naughtiness During Holiday Celebration

Many of the stars are on their best behavior as Christmas approaches.

But Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus didn't mind a little naughtiness as they geared up for a raucous holiday celebration.

The 39-year-old heiress and the 28-year-old pop superstar were joined by Bella Thorne, 23, on Thursday as they showed off some of their steamiest red-hot ensembles on social media.

Paris seemed to have trouble settling on a Christmas Eve outfit, so she just tried on six different ensembles.

'I couldn’t pick just 1 Holiday Outfit...So I wore 5! ✨✨,' she wrote, before encouraging her fans to comment with their favorite ensemble.

The reality star popped up in a long red faux fur coat that hid her look underneath, only to open it wide to reveal a sultry set of lingerie.

She had on a scarlet bra with matching panties and a scarlet suspender belt holding up her stocks.

The Simple Life star elevated her 5ft8in stature with a set of lustrous scarlet stilettos, and she covered her long blond tresses with a Santa hat.

Paris' Philipp Plein coat had a long message scrawled down the back: 'I'd rather go naked than wear fur!'

Paris looked festive in another outfit, a sparkling red minidress that showcased her long, tanned legs while she held her adorable dog aloft.

She departed briefly from the red theme with a powder blue minidress that was covered in feathers and featured arm-length gloves.

The legendary party girl looked fierce yet classy in a follow-up outfit featuring a short crimson dress with long sleeves and elegantly stitched-in jeweled designs covering her midriff, chest and sleeves.

Paris rounded out her post with a red off-the-shoulder gown with a voluminous feathered skirt that she swept up dramatically.

Later in the evening, Paris shared another video highlighting her lingerie look.

She posed suggestively in front of a Christmas tree with her dog, while footage of her kissing her boyfriend Carter Reum faded in slightly.

Then she walked dramatically down her staircase while highlighting her thick crimson coat.

'Santa, am I on the Naughty or Nice List this year?' she captioned the clip.

Miley Cyrus was happy to bare (almost) all as she dressed up in a skimpy Santa Claus–inspired costume.

She looked fierce as she mugged for the camera in a set of photos by Vijat Mohindra, who has worked extensively with the singer–songwriter.

'Hey Sis! it's Christmas!' Miley simply captioned her post while adding a Christmas tree emoji.

She wore a strapless bustier with white fur trim above her cleavage and red bows with white fluff running down her front.

The outfit included a detached set of red velvet sleeves with white feathers over her wrists.

Miley wore a set of stockings with red suspenders as she popped out of a large box as if she was a Christmas morning present.

The Party In The USA singer wore her now-standard blonde mullet and had on an edgy pair of fingerless black gloves that matched her black nails.

Later on Christmas Eve, Miley shared another related photo set, though this one was far more revealing.

The Wrecking Ball singer stripped down and went topless in the snarling set, in which she switched out her top for an unbuttoned Santa coat.

She added some leather with black gloves and a heavy-duty studded belt with a thick chain dangling from it.

"Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more." - The Grinch ☃️❄️,' she captioned the set, while also tagging the photographer.

She rocked out in another black-and-white video posted to Instagram that was soundtracked to The Ramones' song Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight).

Miley kept the Santa hat but changed into a leather corset that stopped just below her bust, with her modesty just barely preserved by playful black 'CENSORED' stickers.

'Christmas ain't the time for breaking each other's hearts,' she captioned it, while she writhed around on the floor and held a black whip.

Another post from Miley featured her terrorizing some poor boxes as if she was Godzilla.

'BAD SANTA,' she playfully captioned the post.

She bared her teeth and crushed the boxes with her intricately detailed black leather cowboy boots.

In another photo she threw packages over her head while holding her coat closed to cover her chest.

She also shared some color photos featuring her holiday dominatrix outfit, revealing that her Santa hat was actually made with black leather to match her ensemble.

She cracked her whip for extra effect in a final photo.

Unlike Paris and Miley, Bella Thorne added a touch of wintry white to her risqué look.

The former Disney star had on a white satin bustier that highlighted her bust and was tied up like a corset on the back side.

She spiced up the look with a red thong, but covered it with lacy white shorts, while turning around to showcase her pert derriere and white stockings.

She topped off her fiery red tresses with a red and white Santa hat.

'Santa come find me I swear I have been good all year ;),' she wrote in her caption.

'Zoom in on everything in the background there’s a lot goin on,' she added, presumably referring to her messy room.