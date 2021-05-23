Miley Cyrus: 'Led Zeppelin is Cool, COVID-19 Vaccine is Cooler!'

The 28-year-old songwriter was pictured sitting in a medical examination room after receiving a shot while making a funny face for the camera.

The hitmaker's post comes a few months after she took to her Instagram account to encourage her 132 million followers to go out and get vaccinated if they wanted to see her perform live in the future.

Cyrus was dressed in a black t-shirt that featured a graphic print of Led Zeppelin's iconic Icarus logo.

The We Can't Stop singer accessorized with several necklaces and a set of gold earrings while receiving her vaccination.

Her eye-catching blonde hair remained characteristically messy in the shot.

The songstress also added a short text graphic to her photo that read: 'Led Zeppelin is cool. Getting vaxxed is cooler.'

In March, Cyrus shared a video to her Instagram account ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl's pregame show, during which she sang for an audience comprised primarily of healthcare workers.

In the post's caption, she lamented the fact that she had not been able to perform live for audiences like she used to due to the onset of the global pandemic.

She wrote: 'It’s been almost a year without live music. I desperately miss the connection it brings. I miss hearing your voices ring out in harmony with my own. I miss YOU.'

The Wrecking Ball singer went on to encourage her followers to get vaccinated, as she wanted to sing for them in the near future.

'With vaccines becoming more available the dream of us all being reunited is getting closer to becoming a reality. We just have to do our part,' she added.

The footage for the video was taken from the Angels Like You music video, which was filmed during the pregame concert.

At the end of the feature, Cyrus included a handwritten message to let her fans know that recovery was possible and that the event was the biggest that she had performed at ever since the global shutdown.

Her note began: 'Nearly a year after the world shut down because of COVID-19, this video was shot at the first concert of its size since the pandemic changed our lives.'

'With vaccines becoming more available the dream of us all being reunited is getting closer to becoming a reality. We just have to do our part,' she added.

The footage for the video was taken from the Angels Like You music video, which was filmed during the pregame concert.

At the end of the feature, Cyrus included a handwritten message to let her fans know that recovery was possible and that the event was the biggest that she had performed at ever since the global shutdown.

Her note began: 'Nearly a year after the world shut down because of COVID-19, this video was shot at the first concert of its size since the pandemic changed our lives.'