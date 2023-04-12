Millie Bobby Brown engaged at 19

ALBAWABA - Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown just got engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

19-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to be married to her 20-year-old boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

The actress who played the character Eleven in Stranger Things announced the happy news on her Instagram account.

She wrote: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," and attached a picture of her alongside Bongiovi.

In the picture, the happy couple looked all smiles as Brown's new engagement ring can be seen on her wedding finger.

Video game critic, and the son of Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi also took to his Instagram to share pictures of the special day, he posted two pictures of him with his new fiancé. He wrote: "Forever," and added a simple white heart.

The couple first went public with their relationship in June 2021.