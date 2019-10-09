Millie Bobby Brown Wears Jordanian Designer Amina Muaddi's Fashion

Netflix's “Stanger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in glass slingbacks by the Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi at an Ulta Beauty fan meet and greet event this week - the latest in a long line of celebrities to hop on the designer's bandwagon.

The Emmy-nominated British actress wore a fairy tale-like pair of transparent pumps, decorated with a crystal-embellished brooch.

The label, known for its bright hues and stilettos that often broaden out into a square block at the base of the heel, shared a snap of the fashionable teenager. “The cutest @milliebobbybrown in her Begum glass slingbacks,” read the Instagram caption.

​

Brown teamed the shoes with an off-the-shoulder denim top and two-toned jeans.

A fan shared a picture with Brown, where the star was also spotted wearing a pair of “Gilda” crystal- embellished sandals by Muaddi at another event.

Muaddi is fast becoming a celebrity favorite and the former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is the latest in a glittering line of leading ladies who have been spotted in her distinctive designs.

Rowland was spotted at the opening of director Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta over the weekend wearing a slinky pair of sling backs by the designer. A day later, she hit the red carpet in an dark-green ensemble with sparkling heels by Muaddi, which she wore with a jade green mini dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. Rowland even took to social media last week to gush over her latest pair of Amina Muaddi heels, posting an Instagram Story in which she waxes lyrical about her "fly" new shoes.

Muaddi has been in the spotlight as of late, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showing off her heels in recent months.

Kylie boasted a pair of the “Lupita” glass slippers at the launch of her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, at the end of May, while her older sister Kendall finished off a skin-tight minidress with the Gilda rainbow sandals while in Cannes in May.

​

Back in April, beauty mogul Rihanna was spotted in New York — reportedly out and about with her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel — wearing a black coat with strappy white sandals by Muaddi, while Huntington-Whiteley has been an avid fan for quite some time and regularly takes to Instagram to show off Muaddi’s latest designs.

Muaddi’s footwear label is designed in Paris and produced in Italy.