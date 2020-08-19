'Minaj is Not on Minhaj'! Zimbabwean Mufti Ismail Menk Jokingly Responds To Nicki Minaj Following Him on Twitter (Video)

Rapper Nicki Minaj surprised fans when they learned that she follows Zimbabwean Mufti Ismail Menk on Twitter.

The audience's response was hilarious as they shared memes expressing their shock, especially since Nicki is far beyond Islamic teachings.

Because of the huge buzz prompted by Nicki's move, Mufti Menk himself addressed the news.

The Shaikh responded with a 4 minutes 21 seconds video he posted on his official YouTube channel, which has 1.2 million subscribers.

The Mufti's response was hilarious and catchy, firstly by titling the video with "Nicki Minaj Follows Mufti Menk! So what?"

He started his response saying: "As-salamu alaykum once again. Mashallah, Nicki Minaj.

So to be very honest, I didn't know who she was a few years ago, but Subhan Allah you know I laughed at a joke when someone said 'Minaj is not on the Minhaj.'

Anyway, I got to know later on and Subhan Allah she happens to be following a lot of people on Twitter and Instagram and whatever it is she needs a life in the entertainment industry.

She's not a Muslim woman and at the same time she probably for some reason follows me.

Now people are very acquisitive. Trust me you don't need to know, you don't need to know.

Alhamdullah if someone wants to follow you or me or anyone in order to learn a thing or two.

Not every one who follows you agrees with you. Some people follow you because they disagree with you and they just want to see what you do."