'Minions: The Rise of Gru' new Teaser Trailer Released

Minion Otto travels long miles on a tricycle in the new teaser trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Otto rides the tricycle at high speeds and quickly moves from pedestrian roads to the woods and then a desert in the clip released on Thursday.
Otto is going so fast he even passes a stunt driver riding a motorcycle and flies through the air on a big ramp.
The teaser also features quick looks at the many adventures the Minions will be going on in the animated film, which comes to theaters on July 1.
Minions: The Rise of Gru will tell the origin story behind Gru (Steve Carell) and his quest to become a supervillain in the 1970s. Kyle Balda directs with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors.
Co-stars include Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Alan Arkin, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand and Julie Andrews.
