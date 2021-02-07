Miranda Lambert Gets Involved in Hit And Run Accident

The 'House That Built Me' star insists she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin weren't hurt when a car tried to squeeze through a small gap between theirs and another vehicle during their recent road trip.



Revealing what happened, she wrote: "Y’all we made it home to Nashville. A few days earlier than planned ...



Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an ass hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an semi truck going 70 on I-20 W. It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane.



"We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) (sic)"



And Miranda admits the incident has made her appreciate life more.



She added on Instagram: "We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. Our vehicle and trailer were driveable so we made a report and hauled home. I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am. Especially when we are on the road. And @brendanjmcloughlin kept our trailer pretty steady for being side swiped. Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon. Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for. #Asheville #Charleston #lakeoconee #highwayvagabonds #homesweettrailerpark #globetrotter (sic)"