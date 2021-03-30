Miss Lebanon Valerie Abou Chacra Announces Pregnancy While Sporting Sexy Nightgown (Video)

Miss Lebanon and actress Valerie Abou Chacra has revealed that she's expecting her first child via a video she posted on Instagram.

With her 1.3 million followers, Abou Chacra appeared walking in her luxurious apartment in Dubai while touching her stomach and holding a glass of water, then she turned aside to reveal her growing belly.

The Lebanese beauty didn't say a word in the video, and she only captioned it with love heart emojis without revealing how long she's been pregnant or the sex of the fetus.

Fans poured Valerie's announcement with congratulatory comments expressing their excitement, they also hailed Abou Chacra's natural beauty.

Many celebrities also joined the crowds and congratulated Valerie, such as Syrian actor Qusai Khouli and Lebanese actor Wissam Sabbagh.

In August last year, miss Lebanon 2015 Valerie Abou Chacra and Lebanese businessman Ziad Ammar tied the knot in Bkerke, Lebanon, as the bride stunned in Dior gown.

The last TV appearance of Abou Chacra was through the 15-episode-crime-romance series La Hukma Alaih (No Conviction) aired in January 2021.